timergara - Parents of students of private educational institutions in Lower Dir district yesterday demanded of the authorities of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to notify 50 per cent discount in tuition fee for the last six months due to the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, former tehsil nazim Riaz Muhammad, Nasir Khan, Shad Muhammad, Noor Muhammad and others complained that owners and management of private schools were forcing them to pay tuition fees along with arrears for the last seven months.

The parents complained that like private schools they were also suffered during the lockdown.

They said the schools’ administration had been mentally harassing the students for fee submission. The parents were of the view that PSRA had issued 10 per cent and 20 per cent concession in fees of children but it was not enough.

They demanded at least 50 per cent discount in tuition and promotion fee of their children.