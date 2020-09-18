Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100-index closed at 42,504.76 points as compared to 42,334.76 points on the last working day, with positive change of 170 points (0.40%). A total of 516,126,248 shares were traded compared to the trade of 508,691,857 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs13.577 billion as compared to Rs15.085 billion during last trading day. As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 184 recorded gain and 210 sustained losses whereas the shares prices of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 75,507,500 shares and price per share of Rs13.35, Unity Foods LTD with a volume of 45,277,000 and price per share of Rs16.83 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 38,861,500 and price per share of Rs18.61.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs112.32 per share, closing at Rs6993.33 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs30.36 per share, closing at Rs706.37.