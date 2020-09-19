Share:

LAHORE - The examinations department of the Punjab University (PU) have uploaded roll number slips for examinations of various disciplines to be held this year on university website. According to a press release, the PU have uploaded slips of MA/MSc, B.Com Part-II, LLB (3 years) Part-I, II and III and LLB (5 years) Part-I, II, III and IV annual examination 2020. The roll number slips of regular students of affiliated colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses, while private and late college students can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk.

PU issues schedule for registration forms

PU registration branch have issued the registration schedule for external/private candidates for Associate Degree (Arts, Science, Commerce) Part-I annual examination 2021. According to the university spokesperson, the last date for submission of online registration forms was November 30, 2020, with late fee December 31 whereas forms can be submitted with double fee till February 26, 2021.