Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Punjab Government is committed to develop the backward areas of South Punjab.

He said this during his visit to remote area Aafi Band of Koh-e-Suleman in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Chief Minister said he is advocate of the people of backward areas. He said that Aafi Band, also called White Koh Bullet, is the highest area of Koh-e-Suleman located at the height of 3000 feet.

Usman Buzdar also announced to initiate the water supply and sewerage schemes in the region.

He said development projects of worth billion rupees have been launched for the backward areas of South Punjab.