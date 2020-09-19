Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, an online service has been launched for the promotion of the construction sector following the success of modern one-window system for obtaining construction-related NOCs and permits.

Under the new arrangements, permits for the builders, developers, architects and domestic as well as commercial construction will now be available with a single click.

The online portal www.construct.fc.punjab.gov.pk/login has been launched with the collaboration of Punjab Information & Technology Board. Now, people can get construction-related services through an online portal while sitting at homes. Already, the Punjab government had introduced Approval Regime Punjab on an emergent basis and the concerned department and agencies have been made bound that NOCs and permission should be issued to the complete applications within a stipulated time.

In this connection, 30 days have been fixed in this regime for the approval of the map and construction completion certificates, 45 days for the NOC of change in land use and 60 to 75 days have been fixed for the permits of the residential societies.

Earlier, months and years were required for the completion of the same task. This system is a historic initiative to digitally connect LDA, GDA, RDA, FDA, MDA, PHATA, Local Govt. (Metropolitan Corporation). The applicants will not have to contact different agencies for the permits of residential schemes and domestic construction.

In a statement, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has maintained that the government is creating ease for doing business which will boost the investment besides generating new opportunities for employment.

He said that the one- window platform established at e-khidmat centres was a milestone towards solving people’s problems besides those of the builders, developers and architects. The new portal, he said, will transform Punjab into a hub of the construction business. “Now, approval of the maps of residential and commercial projects, construction completion certificates, NOC for changing in land use and permits for the private societies all are being provided by e-khidmat centres’ ‘, he observed.

Also, in order to create economic stability and ease of doing business in the province, the Punjab government has introduced E-Governance based Departmental Reforms. Furthermore, the one-window platform has been activated under a strategy for the economic stability of the consecution sector after giving it the status of an industry.

The chief minister said that following the success of the one-window system, this system has been digitalized completely on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “One-window system and the online portal is an important step to eradicate bribery culture and red-tapism”, CM concluded.

CM inaugurates development projects in tribal areas of DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of numerous development schemes during his visit to Fazla Kuch and Barthi in the tribal area of DG Khan on Friday. He laid the foundation stone of upgradation of BHU to the rural health centre in Fazla Kuch and inaugurated arazi record centre. He also announced to construct four small dams in Kohi Sulman area and inaugurated the schools’ solarisation program to convert 1066 DG Khan schools to solar energy.

The CM also laid the foundation of the sports stadium project, inaugurated rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service for Koh-e-Suleman, water filtration plant, up-gradation of boys high school to higher secondary level and anti-polio drive.

During his visit to Barthi, the CM launched rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service and announced upgradation of government boys high school to higher secondary level. He also inaugurated an arazi record centre and conversion of 55 schools to solar energy.

He announced that girls students have been provided with a van to solve their transport issue. Addressing the ceremony, the CM told that 75 per cent work of 35-km long Musakhel-Taunsa Road, costing Rs.2.75 billion, has been completed. This vital link will improve road connectivity between Punjab and Balochistan, he added. The government has expanded the development process to backward and remote areas.

The localities, where past rulers never set foot, are enjoying the fruits of development today; he stated and announced to develop quality education institutions in tribal areas along with improving the healthcare facilities. Usman Buzdar also attended a local gathering of notables, muqadmeen and tribal elders and issued directions on the applications of locals, who brought their complaints into the notice of the CM. The destiny of all the peoples of the province will be changed and they will not be deceived like the past rulers, he added. The past rulers did not set foot to this backward area of DG Khan but I believe in performance rather than showing political gimmickry like the past rulers, the CM added.

The time has come to transform remote hinterlands and I am personally monitoring every development project of the backward areas. Unlike the past, development projects are being devised in consultation with the elected representatives, he said. You are my pride and I will always uphold your respect and honour because public service runs in my blood, he remarked.

The locals opined that Usman Buzdar is a genuine public leader who has granted rights to the backward areas and he has emerged as a genuine servant of the people.