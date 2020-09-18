Share:

PHF to hold goalkeepers’ training camp from 25th

LAHORE - Pakistan junior hockey team will participate in the Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament to be played in Dhaka/Bangladesh from January 21 to 30, 2021. To groom the goalkeepers on modern scientific lines, the physical fitness training camp of national junior goalkeepers will be established here at National Hockey Stadium from September 25 till October 5, said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman here on Friday. Olympian Nasir Ahmed (PIA) will conduct the goalkeepers training camp and he will be coordinated by Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid. The goalkeepers are directed to report for the training camp at National Hockey Stadium on September 25 afternoon. On the recommendation of selection committee chairman Manzoor Junior, PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar approved the seven goalkeepers for the camp, including Waqar Younas (WAPDA), Abdullah Ishtiaq (MPCL), Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Noman (KP), Amjad Ali (SSGC), Munibur Rehman (SSGC) and Sheikh Abdullah (Sindh).

1st Universal Tennis Rating Event starts today

LAHORE - The 1st Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) event will get underway here today (Saturday), where ten players will play against each other for top honors and ratings. Sports E.T.C President and chief organiser Yasir Hassan told the media that after the difficult times due to Covid-19 Pandemic, which had halted entire sports across the world, this event is going to take place where all the attendees associated with the event (players, umpires, other staff) will follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs). Yasir further said that the event will provide the participants opportunity to showcase their skills after a long gap. “Director H&H Constructions Amir Malik will be chief guest and inaugurate the event during an opening ceremony, which will be held following all the necessary SOPs. I hope the event will prove to be action-packed and help the players earn crucial and valuable universal ratings, which will help them further excel worldwide.” UTR event official, Muhammad Naseeb, who is also tournament director, revealed that this is a verified UTR event, where the players will get and improve their universal ratings. All the match scores will count towards the verified UTR.

Mahindarpal excels in Minorities T20 League

LAHORE - All-rounder Mahindarpal Singh helped Victory in Christ outplay ESSA Nagri Sheikhupura in the Minorities T20 League being played at Al Bilal Ground Township. In the opening match of the league, Victory in Christ scored 163 with Mahindarpal hitting 13-ball 22 and Shehzad 28 runs. ESSA Nagri Sheikhupura couldn’t resist the brilliant bowling of Mahindarpal, who was supported by Ibraheem Stephan, as Mahindar grabbed three wickets while Stephan took two.