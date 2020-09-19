Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry on Friday, while annulling the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order of granting bail to Adil Zaman, an accused in Mureed Abbas murder case, ordered the trial court to announce verdict in the case.

The apex court stated in its verdict that Adil Zaman was present alongside Khizer Hayat and Atif Zaman at the crime scene as per the statements of eyewitnesses, including Umar Rehan and Usama. Moreover, the witnesses had also identified Adil, it noted.

It added that the records had proven that weapon used to murder Mureed Abbas was also owned by Adil.

The evidence against Adil Zaman as co-suspect in the murder case was enough; however, the matters should be separately dealt for misuse of his release on bail and the presence of solid evidence. The Supreme Court (SC) stated that the observation of the Sindh High Court (SHC) was contrary to the available evidence as important facts were ignored while approving Adil’s bail.

Earlier on September 10, a three-judge bench of SC’s Karachi registry, hearing a plea seeking the cancellation of Adil’s bail, had ordered police to arrest the accused and send him behind bars at once.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail granted to Adil Zaman, the co-accused in anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murder case.

The accused, who was present at the court premises, had managed to escape after the cancellation of his bail.

On July 9, 2019, Atif had gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34, and Khizar Hayat, 45, over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide. An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the case and had sent the case back to a sessions’ court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.