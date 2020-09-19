Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the bail plea of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khurshid Shah, arrested in a NAB case, on September 23.

Khursheed Shah’s bail plea has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice has constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial to hear the plea on September 23. The court has issued notices to Prosecutor General NAB and Khurshid Shah’s lawyer Raza Rabbani.

A hearing on the petition against the 25th Amendment has also been fixed for September 23. A bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition against FATA integration by Malik Anwarullah Khan.

The Supreme Court has also fixed September 25 for hearing of the APS Peshawar massacre suo motu notice, it has sought a reply from the federal government on the judicial inquiry report. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the suo motu case.