SUKKUR - A ceremony was held at IBA University’ s Sukkur campus on Friday to award scholarships to varsity’s deserving students for the academic year, 2019-20 under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, supported by the Government of Pakistan.

According to details, undergraduate students from six departments of the university were awarded scholarships. University’s Sukkur campus Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah distributed cheques among the students. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Shah said that the prime minister’s Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme was the country’s largest needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme. He appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan for extending its support to IBA, Sukkur to serve the underprivileged segments of the country, adding that the university’s mission was to serve the community by providing financially weaker class with an access to quality higher education.

The event of cheques distributing ceremony was also attended by the heads of concerned departments.