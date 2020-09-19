Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said that the reopening of schools for sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders across the country will go on as planned. The Federal Minister's announcement comes hours after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the phase-wise reopening of schools in the province is being delayed over fears of the spread of COVID-19. "Our purpose is not to shut down schools permanently.We simply seek for them to mend their ways when we see they are not fulfilling their responsibility. They should follow through with the commitments made," Ghani said. Shafqat Mahmood, on the other hand, said that the timetable announced in the inter-provincial meeting of Education Ministers would be implemented. "We will meet in the National Command and Operations Centre on 22nd to decide finally but if the current trend remains, no reason to postpone 6 to 8 opening on September 23," he added. Classes 6th to 8th were to resume on September 21.