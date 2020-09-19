Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Friday directed the concerned departments to build a modern shopping plaza in order to provide alternate shops to the shopkeepers of Light House and adjacent areas whose shops were razed during an anti-encroachment operation.

He was talking to the delegation of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, which called on him here at the KMC building under the leadership of Hakim Shah.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Basheer Siddiqui, Director Land Shaikh Kamal, Director Estate Abdul Qayyum and other officials were also present on the occasion.

“Encroachments around Lee Market should also be removed just like it was done in the case of Empress Market to restore it to its original prestige,” he directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He further ordered that the allottees of Lee Market would not be displaced until they were given alternate shops. “We do understand difficulties of the business community,” he told the visitors.

Shallwani said that he wanted to provide every possible facility to the affected shopkeepers of a plaza situated at Siddique Wahab Road. “Besides, the people of Lyari will also get a modern market to purchase essential commodities from,” administrator added.

He said that the unlike other shopping centers, the new plaza would also have an underground parking facility.

He directed that the plaza’s map be drawn under the supervision of KMC engineers, and made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of material to be used in plaza’s construction. The administrator told the delegation that the purpose of removing encroachments from the surroundings of the Lee Market was to keep it from becoming obscure since it was amongst assets of the city.

The delegation also apprised Shallwani about the affectees of Mirza Adam Khan Market and Baloch Market. He was informed that 500 shops were razed on the directives of the Supreme Court, but no alternate places were given to the affected shopkeepers.

The administrator assured that all affectees whose shops were razed on Supreme Court’s order would be given alternate places, and said that directives had already been issued to the concerned departments in this regard.