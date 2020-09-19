Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Corruption Team Ghotki led by Circle Officer Ayaz Memon under the supervision of Second Civil Judge / Judicial Magistrate Mirpur Mathelo Hameedullah on Friday raided the office of Public Health Department Mirpur Mathelo District Ghotki and sealed six office rooms.

It should be noted that the raid was carried out after finding evidence of corruption in the Rs 38.380 million drainage projects, said a statement.

According to Circle Officer Ayaz Memon, the purchase of electric motors and engines for the drainage project had been misappropriated.

Wells were to be constructed for drainage which could not be done and rain water remained standing throughout the district.

Ayaz Memon further said that six offices including Engineer’s Office had been sealed and no record could be found.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that operations against corruption would be continued and officers should take action against corrupt elements without fear or favor.

He said that “we would not let go the corrupt elements, no matter how influential they might be”.