ISLAMABAD - The husband of PTI MPA has approached Secretariat police on Friday for registration of a criminal case against former Additional and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Malik Jahangir Awan, informed sources.

In an application, filed by Chaudhry Khurram, the spouse of PTI MPA Abida Raja, has told police that on 13-9-2020 he along with his nephew Raja Bilal was travelling in his Land Cruiser (KA-004) from Prime Minister House to Bhara Kahur when a man sitting in a car (AQB-992) had pointed his hand towards him from window of his car in an insulting manner and later on stopped his land cruiser at PSO Petrol Pump opposite Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I stepped out and went to the man to ask why he misbehaved with me when he pulled out his pistol and started firing at me and my nephew Raja Bilal,” stated Chaudhry Khurram in the complaint. He further told police he and his nephew saved their lives while taking refuge behind the filers in the fuel station whereas the man kept firing gunshots in the air. The people present around caught the man and taken him to office and later on handed him over to police, he said adding that he also lost his diamond ring worth Rs1 million and Rs2,50,000 cash during the entire episode. He appealed police to register a case against the man and arrest him. Police accepted application and had started investigation, informed sources.

Earlier, police had also registered a criminal case against the spouse of MPA and Raja Bilal on the charge of assaulting ASJ and for criminal intimidation. The case was registered with PS Secretariat under sections 337-A, 337-F, 352 and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The police arrested Raja Bilal and were trying to trace the spouse of the MPA.

The FIR was registered in response to a complaint lodged by former judge who stated he had just stopped at a petrol pump on Constitution Avenue when a Land Cruiser appeared from the wrong side and two persons disembarked from it. They both tortured him mercilessly and also fractured his foot. He told police he fired gunshots in the air as self-defence.