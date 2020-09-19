Share:

Federal Minister for Education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that health of students is government’s top priority.

Shafqat Mahmood, in a tweet today, assured “Any decision we make will be guided by the advice of Health Ministry and decision to open [educational institutions] was taken with great care.”

The Federal Minister said that closure of schools, colleges and universities for six months has deeply affected students and any hasty decision to close the institutions will ‘destroy’ education.

On the other hand, Sindh has postponed second phase of reopening of educational institutions.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said in a news conference that the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed 100% at the government schools but situation was relatively better.

“Classes from fifth to eighth will not resume on September 21 and situation will be analyzed after a week. Middle classes can be started on September 28 if condition improves but will be postponed if situation deteriorates.

“The government will make no compromise on the health of students.”