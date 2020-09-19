Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A case has been lodged at women police station against three men on charges of forcing a 19-year-old girl to marry against her will.

Sources said here on Friday that police, on a secret information, conducted a raid near Bhatti Hotel at Ring Road in the limits of Taluka police station, and arrested three people, Nabi Bux, Mir Muhammad and Abdur Rehman and also recovered the bride Rukhsana.

Rukhsana, in her statement to police, claimed that her father Abdur Rehman was forcing her to marry Nabi Bux in lieu of money.

Sources added that girl’s father had allegedly sold his daughter against Rs 0.7 million.