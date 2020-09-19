Share:

BADIN - : A large number of employees of Town Committee Tando Bago, led by Sakhawat Baloch, Inayat Uner, Saleem Memon, Khamiso Qambrani, Asadullah Khaskheli, Allah Bux Behlani and others, held a protest demonstration here in front of the office of Town Committee on Friday and also held a sit-in for several hours. While talking to the media, the protestors said they had not been paid their salaries for several months due to which they were finding it quite hard to make both ends meet. They threatened the Town Committee management with a strike and a sit-in along Bago Canal bridge till their salaries were released. Town Officer Tando Bago Muhammad Hassan Mallah negotiated with protestors and assured them that their salaries would be released following which the protestors decided to disperse.