Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organization (WHO) head in Pakistan yesterday said Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative is being implemented in 40 hospitals across the country by WHO in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and provincial health departments.

He said this in a scientific webinar on the World Patient Safety Day organized by the WHO Country Office.

On the occasion, WHO head in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala, said “Your safety starts when you take care of your physical and mental health.”

He lauded the government of Pakistan for strategically and efficiently curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, while addressing the gathering, thanked Dr Palitha and WHO for commemorating and highlighting an important health area, especially in the times when the country is dealing with COVID-19 pandemic and opined that ensuring patient safety is very important.

A scientific webinar conference was organized by WHO Country Office, Islamabad, where national and international speakers were invited. Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated the webinar with opening remarks.

The WHO Country Office lighted up Pakistan’s iconic monument’s landmarks, Parliament House and Pakistan Monument Islamabad, Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, and many of public places including hospitals were illuminated in orange colour in collaboration with national and provincial authorities.

The symbolic gesture represents a very visible public recognition of health workers’ efforts globally to provide safe health care, every single day, for their patients.