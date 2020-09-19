Share:

peshawar - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has handed over hand-washing points to KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED).

The hand-washing tanks were given to the department for installation at schools to protect students from Covid-19. The decision was taken after consultation with UNICEF, said WSSP’s spokesperson Hassan Ali yesterday.

“The sole aim of handing over the water tanks or hand washing points is to protect our children at schools from Covid-19 and inculcate cleaner and safer practices among our children,” he said.

He added that the department would take care of the water tanks. WSSP has set up over 100 hand washing points at different localities of the city when Covid-19 broke out.