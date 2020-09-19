Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has asked State Life Insurance (SLI) to enhance the number of empanelled hospital to scale up services for Sehat Insaf Cards holders in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday. Present in the meeting were Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Chairman State Life Insurance Riaz Ahmed, Executive Director Manzoor Sheikh, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officials of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company. The Minister said, “I want to ensure that holders of Insaf cards do not face any problems in the hospitals. Their complaints must be immediately addressed. In order to ensure feedback, messages are being sent to the card holders on mobile phones. A report must be submitted after empanelling more hospitals. We are endeavouring to provide top quality services to the hospitals. A meeting to review feedback will also be held very soon. A feedback survey has to be conducted from all Sehat Insaf Card holders visiting all hospitals.