our staff reporters

jhang/sheikhupura/kot radha kishan - At least 17 persons including five women and a minor were killed in separate incidents of enmity and mishaps over the past 24 hours.

According to details, In JHANG three alleged dacoits killed a woman in Basti Morrwala situated in the remit of Kutwali Police. The incident occurred when the unidentified dacoits stormed rushed into the house of Muhammad Zubair. In the meantime Zubair mother Feroze Bibi offered resistance at which the dacoits injured her critically with iron rod. She was rushed to hospital where she breather her last. The Kutwali Police have registered a case against three unidentified accused.

In another mishap occurred in Chak 445 in the jurisdiction of Mochiwala Police, a police constable was gunned down over old enmity. According to sources, four alleged culprits including Zaheer opened indiscriminate firing on Constable Imran Raza, killing him on the spot. The motive behind the murder is stated that the deceased brother Mushtaq kidnapped two sisters of Zaheer sometime back.

To avenge the disgrace Zaheer killed him with the help of his three accomplices.

In another incident a man was killed over a land dispute. Reportedly, Tassawer Abbas, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, a resident of Shah Jewna was asleep in his home when suddenly 29 armed person including a proclaimed offender Abid Japa, Noor Akbar Japa, Allah Ditta, Karim Bukhsh, Siraj, Muhammad Saqlain along with three women and others entered the house of Tassawer Abbas and attacked them.

They fire indiscriminate gunshots, killing him on the spot. On information the Qadir Pur Police reached the spot and arrested 23 alleged accused including proclaimed offender Abid Japa and registered a case against them. Similarly in another mishap, a 7-year-old minor girl drowned in Jhelum River. As per details, seven-year-old Najma, daughter of Ijaz Hussain Shah, a resident of Munday Siddan situated in the remit of Kot Shaker Police went with her relatives to the bank of Jhelum River for a picnic where she accidentally slipped off and fell into the river. On information Rescue 1122 divers reached the spot and started search for the body. However, the body could not be found so far. In yet another incident, a man fell down from a tractor and died instantly. Reportedly one Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Rodo Sultan was going on tractor with his two companions when suddenly he fell down from the tractor and died on the spot. In another road mishap which occurred in Adda Mahloana Morr, two motorcyclists were killed. According to details, Fateh Khand and Ghulam Muhammad, residents of Kotla Naik Ahmed situated in the jurisdiction of Atharan Hazari Police were coming from Shorkot on a motorcycle. When they reached Adda Mahloana Morr the bike collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction. Resultantly both the riders sustained critical wounds and died on the spot.

In SHEIKHUPURA, three brothers shot their stepmother dead over a property dispute in village Nain Sukh here the other day. According to detail, the father of Amir, Awais and other had contracted second marriage and after his death a property dispute between their stepmother Humaira and them erupted. They after exchange of hot words with their stepmother opened fire, killing her instantly. The Factory Area started investigation into the incident.

In KOT RADHA KISHAN, two people were killed while an unidentified dead body was found in three different incidents here the other day. In village Bhikiwind situated in the limits of Ganda Singh Wala Police, Muhammad Ifran, son of Sardar Ali was cleaning his pistol when it went off accidentally, killing him on the spot.

In another incident Muhammad Akbar was on his way to Chunian on his bike when reached near village Noorpur Jattan in the remit of Saddr Chunian Police, a speeding van hit him to death. The Chunian Saddr Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, the dead body of an unidentified was found in village Sarhali Kalan in the remit of Mustafabad Police. The police sent the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy and have registered a case.

Similarly, in GUJRANWALA, 90-year-old Barkat Bibi, wife of Nasrullah died after falling from stairs. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but died before reaching hospital.

In SARGODHA, a girl was gunned down over property dispute here in the remot of Jhal Chakian Police. Police source said that Muhammad Ramzan, a resident of Chak 61/NB, had a dispute with his cousin Fauzia Aamir over property. In a fit of rage the accused shot Fauzia dead and fled from the scene. The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities and police registered case against the accused. Similarly two persons including a woman were killed in a road accident in the Cantonment Police area on Friday. According to police, Sajid Ali, a resident of Chak 104/NB along with his mother Haleema Bibi was coming to city when a speeding vehicle hit the motorcycle they were going on near Istaklalabad bridge. Resultantly both the woman and her son died on spot.

Meanwhile, in BUREWALA, a man committed suicide over a domestic issue in Chak 435/EB here on other day.

According to his family members, Rana Husnain, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Chak 435/EB who had divorced his wife, was confronted severe financial problems. He locked himself in a room and shot himself dead. In TOBA TEK SINGH, a villager was killed by his opponents in village Chak 277JB Nangal over a property dispute. According to the Nawan Lahore Police, Zahoor Ahmad was irrigating farmland when Sajid Ali along with his four accomplices shot him dead.