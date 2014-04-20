

ISLAMABAD - Tahir Lateef and Mohsin Ali helped The Nation/Jahane Pakistan Combined XI thrash Online by 10 wickets to qualify for the PTCL Inter-Media Cricket Tournament pre-quarterfinals here at G-6 ground on Saturday. Online skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. His decision backfired, as Online was struggling at 24-6 as Tahir Lateef wrecked their batting line up by grabbing four wickets for 27 runs including a hat-trick, but Online bounced back and managed to post a 84-9 in 8 overs. Zahid Khan made 32 runs. Naeem Ansai took 2-15 while Mohsin Ali and Afzal Javed got one wicket apiece. The Nation/Jahane Pakistan Combined XI, in reply, chased the target in just 3 .3 overs without losing a wicket. Skipper Mohsin Ali hammered 7 sixes and one four in his unbeaten 51 runs knock while Nafees Sarfraz contributed unbeaten 28. In the second match, Abb Tak TV moved to the quarterfinals after defeating Daily Azkar by 7 wickets. Batting first, Daily Azkar scored 91-5 in 8 overs. Rehan Abbasi made 22. Abb Tak reached home in 7.3 overs losing 3 wickets. Asad Ashraf made 35 runs. In the third and last match of the day, Dunya TV outplayed Daily Samma. Dunya posted massive 139-2 with opener Haroon Siddiqui smashing 80 with the help of 11 sixes while Usman Cheema added 41. In reply, Daily Samma could score 125-4. Multi News Chief Editor M Aslam Rao was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the players of the matches.–Staff Reporter