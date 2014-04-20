NOORPUR THAL - PML-N MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan has said the rule of law is the only solution to resolving the problems being faced by the country.

He said this while talking with TBA delegation led by Malik Aziz Hussain Jara here the other day.

He said that the government was committed to upholding the rule of law and was committed to the cause of independent judiciary. The MNA said that the lawyers’ community struggled for a noble cause. However, it is high time to work for the marginalised and downtrodden segments of society for ensuring justice.

He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by lawyers in their struggle for independent judiciary in 2007.

On the occasion, the TBA delegation reiterated their commitment and resolve for upholding the rule of law. The TBA delegation apprised the MNA regarding problems faced by the lawyer’s community.

LSO launches green skills project: The Local Support Organization (LSO) Jharkil has launched a skills development project for youth with name of “Green Skills Project” in Thal. The project’s objective is to impart knowledge about renewable sustainable energy, livestock management and crop management to participants to achieve sustainable financial and environmental results.

LSO General Secretary Malik Ghulam Abbas Maikn said the project would help in capacity building of local population and equip them with modern techniques to incorporate sustainability in their day to day work.

He further briefed about the objectives of LSO projects and logic of investing in youth development for sustainability.