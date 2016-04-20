Faisalabad: The Faisalabad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an alleged murderer of a police inspector and recovered stolen money and a car, said to the property of the slain official.

Police Inspector Rana Sarwar was killed in the Farooqabad area a few days back and police were on the hunt and investigating the case from different angles.

According to sources, the police arrested the alleged murderer, Rana Asha’ar, who happened to be the nephew of the slain police official’s estranged wife, Dr Tahira, who had been seeking divorce from Sarwar as they were not in good terms for the last 18 years.

According to the police, the late Sarwar and his wife Dr Tahira had been at loggerheads for her being infertile. The late inspector would torture Dr Tahire for not conceiving a child. As a result of domestic violence and torture, Dr Tahira had adopted two of her nieces, sisters of Asha’ar, and she had been living in the Faisalabad Agriculture University with the two adopted girls.

According the police, the late police official used to visit the residence of Dr Tahira and torture her that apparently infuriated Asha’ar, who killed Sarwar during his visit to the Farooqabad area and also made away with Rs1.8 million and his car.

The police said that the alleged killer confessed to the killing and he will be produced before a judicial magistrate for further physical remand.