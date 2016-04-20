ISLAMABAD - Large scale manufacturing sector, which accounts for 70 percent of industrial production, posted handsome growth of 4.35 percent during first eight months (July-February) of the ongoing financial year over a year ago.

However, LSM sector growth slightly decreased in February if compared with the growth of 5 percent in January this year. The LSM sector registered 2.83 percent growth during month of February 2016 against the same month of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Tuesday. The government had set challenging growth target of 6 percent for LSM sector for the ongoing financial year.

The main drivers of the LSM sector including automobiles sector, which has the highest value in LSM growth, inched up by 27.67 percent during July-February period of the year 2015-16. The fertilizer sector’s growth was up by 16.05pc; chemicals industry’s growth surged by 11.26pc, coke and petroleum products 4.49pc percent, pharmaceuticals 7.04pc, non metallic mineral products 8.61 percent, rubber products 11.64 percent, and textile sector recorded growth of 0.8 percent during July-February period of the year 2015-16. Food, beverages and tobacco showed growth of 1 percent and leather products 11.51pc.

The sectors, which witnessed negative growths, included wood production that plunged by 54.28 percent, paper and board that declined 5.23pc, engineering sector that dropped 16.87pc and electronics that plummeted 8.4 percent during the period under review.

In automobile sector, trucks production went up by 44.23pc, buses 77.54pc, cars and jeeps 37.1pc and LCVs (light commercial vehicles) by 104.5pc. Production of motorcycles increased by 17.14pc during July-February period. However, tractors production fell by 44.65pc.

In electronics products, production of air-conditioners increased by 28.05pc, switch gears 28.14pc and storage batteries 2.39pc. However, the production of refrigerators declined by 1.56pc, electric-bulbs by 15.87pc, fans 10.6pc, motors 16.89pc, meters 26.39, and bicycles production went down by 6.2pc during the period under review.

Meanwhile, in ministry of industries and production, cement sector recorded growth of 8.69 percent, phosphorus fertilizers 15.17 percent, nit fertilizers 16.16 percent, caustic soda 29.1 percent, cotton cloth 0.50 percent and cotton yarn 1.67 percent.

However, following sectors registered negative growth during period under review: cigarettes 7.95 percent, sugar 5.73pc, jute goods 32.39 percent and paper and board 5.23 percent.

The PBS computes the quantum index numbers of LSM on the basis of latest production data of 112 items received from various sources, including the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), Ministry of Industries and Production and provincial bureau of statistics.