MINCHINABAD

The people demanded immediate action against outlaws as robbery incidents have increased here while the police have refused to file cases, rather threatened the victims to stop raising voice against outlaws.

Four robbery incidents took place in Minchinabad in single night. Three robbers struck four places in the city and looted millions of rupees, gold, cell phones and other valuables. However, the police have not registered a case even after two weeks of the incident, police source confirmed.

In the first incident, three gunmen broke into the house of Allah Ditta at Basti Tibba Araian. They beat up one of the residents on resistance and looted cash, gold and silver ornaments, mobiles, clothes and other valuables worth Rs 200,000. In the second incident, some three bandits entered the house of Sakhi Muhammad. They made off with Rs600,00 in cash, gold ornaments weighing 1 tola, silver weighing 8 tolas and precious clothes by scaling boundary wall. The targeted house is just at a stone’s throw from the first victim’s house. They locked the house from outside before escaping.

Later, the outlaws again forced their entry into the house of a second victim’s neighbour Yaseen and forcibly snatched gold earrings from his daughter’s ears causing serious injuries and fled away. One of the family members said that three men entered the house, while the rest stayed outside.

In another incident, burglars barged into the house of Imran adjacent to the third victim’s house and stole his seven goats. According to people of area when they chased the robbers they left some animals but whisked away with three goats. Finally, after long search, the villagers found their missing goats in a house of an influential personality of the area and informed police about it. However, the police have not only refused to register an FIR but also threatened the victims to withdraw from the case.