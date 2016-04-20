MARDAN - A man was killed and 16 others sustained injuries in a suicide attack in Mardan excise and taxation office on Tuesday.

Taliban affiliate Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacker, reaching the excise and taxation office from Mall Road side, opened fire on security guards who tried to stop him from entering the building. However, they could not succeed and the assailant made his entry into the office. Officials said that exchange of fire between the suicide attacker and security guards continued for a few moments. Later, the bomber blew himself up in the computer section of the office.

A large number of applicants usually visit the excise office daily. However due to hot weather, the applicants were less in number in the office yesterday.

“The attacker first opened indiscriminate fire at main gate and then there was a huge explosion as he entered the building,” an eye witness said. Hamid Sultan, who owns a photocopy shop near the office, told media that he was present at his shop when the attacker appeared from the Mall Road side and started firing on excise and taxation office. The security guards returned fire.

“However he was successful in forcing his entry into the office,” Hamid Sultan added. He said later the attacker blew himself up in the office.

Hamid added that later he entered the office and saw some injured were lying in the office. Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the blast site immediately and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital and Mardan Medical Complex.

A man, Naik Zaman, was killed and 16 people including five excise and taxation officials, inspector Malik Aman, inspector Fakhar-e-Alam, computer operator Arab Sultan, Jahangir and Ahmed, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) Siyar Khan of Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station and a local journalist and former vice-president of Mardan Press Club Yousaf Khan were among the injured. The other injured were identified as Mohammad Nisar, Abdur Rasheed, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Farooq, Khair-ul- Bashar, Shahjahan, Nawabzada, Ijaz, Khan Bahadur and Mohammad Waseem.

According to hospital administration, at least three of the injured were stated to be critical. Injured Yousaf Khan was referred to a hospital in Peshawar. The excise and taxation office is located near Mall Road where several other important buildings, banks, General Post Office, local courts and city police station are located. It is a thickly populated area of the city.

The police have said that 8-10 kilograms of explosive material was used in the blast. Talking to media, DPO Mardan Faisal Shehzad said firing before blast caused a chaos in the office and helped people to scatter. So the casualties were lesser.

Later, Pakistani Taliban group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. “Our bomber has carried out the attack” Ehsanullah Ehsan, spokesman for the group claimed the attack in a phone call to the local media.

The spokesman also claimed killing of a security official in the Bajaur tribal region on Tuesday.