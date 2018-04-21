Share:

KARACHI - Blasphemous chalking sparks violence in parts of District Central, police registered a case against unknown culprits wrote pious words at the main thoroughfare on the main Road.

According to the details, unknown culprits have written pious words on the main Shahrah-e-Usman passing through the Nagan Chowrangi to Surjani Town in the wee hours of Thursday and managed to flee. Following the chalking, residents of the area gathered on the spot and wash out the chalking from the roads while charged mob staged sit-in protest against the culprits at the same place. Charged mob accompanied by the various religious groups and political parties particularly Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat chanting slogans against the culprits and demanded to arrest the culprits involved in such heinous crimes. Protesters said that it’s impossible for a Muslim to conduct such kind of activities as the act committed by the culprits hurt the religious sentiments of the whole Muslims across the world.

“A conspiracy is being hatch to flare up the sectarian violence in a city and to create law and order situation,” said Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat’s spokesperson. “These people are against the peace of the Karachi.” He demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit or culprits behind the incident and also demanded to punish the culprits publically.

District Central’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan Khan confirmed that a mob to caused damage to public and private property in the area after the chalking. “The police peacefully managed to disperse them,” the SSP said. The mob, out of misunderstanding also surrounded a family in a car when a man inside the car resorted aerial firing to safe his family from the charged mob. The car driver managed to escape while protesters running after the car when police managed to intervened and helped out family in escape.

It was an issue of miscommunication, Khan confirmed. However, the police cordoned off the family’s house and moved them to a safe location due to security concerns. Police security was also deputed to their house for their protection while the police was also trying to trace the suspect or suspects with the help of the CCTV cameras installed on-route of the blasphemous chalking.

Police hardly managed to disperses the mob after long negotiations while registered an FIR in Sir Syed police station against the culprits involved in such heinous crimes.