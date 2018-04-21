Share:

KARACHI - A large number of people who were allegedly deceived in the period of former education minister Sindh Pir Mazhar by giving them fake appointment letters of teaching and non-teaching jobs staged a protest demo on Thursday outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and demanded re-appointment along with the salaries of previous period.

The protest demo was led by Abubakker Abro and Zahoor Ahmed of ‘New Teacher Action Committee’. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, demanded for the salaries. They raised slogans against corruption in the education department.

The protesters alleged that they were given fake appointment letters during the tenure of former Sindh minister for education and literary Pir Mazharul Haq, charging that the then secretary education was involved in this scam.

They claimed that about 6,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were appointed from Karachi, Ghotki,

Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts, but these employees never received their salaries since their appointment in 2012.

They appealed Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Minister Sindh to resolve their issue with their re-appointment on their posts and release of their pending salaries.