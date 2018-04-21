Share:

KARACHI - Police Thursday claimed to have recovered two abducted girls during separate raids conducted in parts of the city.

The girls identified as 12-year-old Rabia and 13-year-old Saima were kidnapped from their homes in Surjani Town on Sunday’s morning. Their families, however, later approached the police and registered a kidnapping case with the Surjani police station. The father of one of the abducted girls Rabia also named his neighbour identified as Sajjad and his wife for their involvement in the kidnapping, said the police, adding that police also detained the couple.

According to SP Abid Baloch, the suspects confessed the crime during initial course of interrogation and the police also conducted raids at the abandon places in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Lyari Expressway on the information provided by the accused persons and recovered both the girls safely.

Police officials said that the suspects had kidnapped the girls in a bid to sell them while further investigation was underway.

30 ACCUSED ARRESTED

Rangers claimed to have arrested at least 14 accused persons including extortionists associated with a political party.

Rangers spokesperson said that the troops conducted a raid in Korangi area while arrested an activist of Muhajir Qaumi Movement Haqqiqi identified as Faizan involved in various cases of extortion. The raids have also been conducted n Malir and Gizri areas while rangers arrested Niaz Khan and Saleem wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Rangers also conducted raids in Garden and Mithader areas while arrested four accused persons including Asad, Bilal, Shafat Ali and Shahrukh. Rangers said that the accused persons were involved in various cases of robberies and other criminal activities.

Rangers troops conducted raids in Arambagh, Darakhshan and Malir City areas while arrested seven accused persons including Mehak Raza, Yaseen, Sehzad, Amant, Humayo, Irfan and Ahmed. The accused persons arrested by rangers were running narcotics and gambling dens in their localities and wanted to the police in other criminal cases. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of arrested accused persons while accused persons will be handed over to the police after legal formalities.

Separately, police claimed to have arrested at least 16 outlaws in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of city. The accused persons arrested were involved in various sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes, drug paddling and possessing of illegal arms. Police have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons while registered the cases.