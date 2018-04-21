Share:

HAFIZABAD: In pursuance of the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the district administration has launched crackdown on the quacks and sealed 35 illegal clinics functioning in different places of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed directed the Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Hamed Rafique and drugs inspectors to launch merciless crackdown on the quacks without any fear or favour. She said that quacks deserve no leniency as they were playing with the lives of hapless and simple patients.

However, the citizens appealed to the district administration to round up quacks and bogus clinic owners as sealing of their clinics would bear no result. They said most of the quacks have started their illegal practice in their homes following the sealing of their business. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has increased display centres from 59 to 161 for the verification, registration, correction or deletion of votes in the district, Election Commissioner Muhammad Saleem said.



He said that the increase in the numbers of display centres have been made to facilitate the electorates. The centres would remain open 8am to 4pm till April 24, he added.