GUJRANWALA-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have approved the registration of criminal cases against four accused including three government officials for involvement in corruption and misuse of powers.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that ex-building inspector Javed Iqbal and beneficiary Amir Shahzad were involved in fraud and misuse of powers while wildlife inspector Talib Hussain and constable Aslam Sajjad were involved in bribery case.

After investigations, the allegations levelled against the accused got proved and in the light of inquiry officers, the anti corruption authorities have approved FIRs against the said persons.

TWO DEAD IN SHOOTOUT: Two dacoits were killed in allegedly police encounter at a private housing society in Sadar police station limits here on Thursday.

Two armed men looted the shopkeepers and fled away while receiving the information police party started chasing the accused. Meanwhile, both the accused entered the private housing society near Qilla Chand Bypass and opened fire at police while in retaliation both the accused received bullets and died on the spot. Police have recovered illegal arms and cash from the accused. Identity of the deceased persons is yet to be known.