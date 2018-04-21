Share:

­SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 10 more Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport here on Thursday.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that the accused had gone Turkey illegally after paying big amounts to some local human traffickers.

The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases, he added.

Last Tuesday, the FIA had arrested nine accused Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

The Turkish security agencies had arrested them for illegally entering into the country and deported them to Pakistan.

Likewise, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested 74 Pakistanis deported from Turkey. Earlier, it arrested 24 accused deported from Turkey.

According to the senior FIA officials, the human traffickers and their agents had sent these 24 persons to Turkey illegally after getting big amounts from them.

The FIA officials had arrested Irfan, Azhar Iqbal, Suleman Ahmed, Usman, Ahsan Iqbal, Junaid, Amir Shehzad, Kashif Mustafa, Kamran, Abdul Hafiz, Abdullah, Arif, Rizwan Majeed, Saqib Hussain, Zamurad Shah, Sajid Hussain, Usman, Amir Sajjad, Imran, Nadir Javaid, Abbas, Babar Ali and Farman Ullah upon their landing at Sialkot international Airport through an international airline’s flight.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested 31 Pakistanis deported from Turkey, as per the FIA Divisional Deputy Director. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four human traffickers during its ongoing crackdown in Gujranwala Division.

The FIA teams raided various places in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahaud Din and Gujrat districts and arrested four accused human traffickers - Ansar Mehmood, Zafar Abbas, Javaid Iqbal and Muhammad Altaf. He said that the accused would send local people abroad illegally after getting big amounts.

CHARAS SEIZED: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has issued the special notice to as many as 500 car dealers for bringing them under the tax net in Gujranwala Division’s Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. According to the senior PRA officials, the PRA has also given a month-long final deadline to these card dealers advising them to pay their payable taxes within a month, otherwise, their cars’ showrooms will be sealed.

The police recovered 30kg fine quality Charas in two separate incidents occurred in Sialkot city.

In Fatehgarh, police recovered 19kg Charas from a vehicle during checking. Police arrested the accused driver Saqib Sultan.

Later, the police also recovered 11kg Charas from the bags a dubious person accused Ayaz Ahmed near railway crossing gate Muzaffarpur-Sialkot. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.