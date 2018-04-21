Share:

­MULTAN-The clerks observed complete pen down strike on Thursday on a call of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) to press the government to accept their demands such as raise and revision of their pay scales.

The clerks locked up their offices, brought out rallies from different government offices and participated in a joint demonstration held at Cooperative Department office at Kalma Chowk. Holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands, the clerks carried out non-stop sloganeering against the government.

Addressing the protesters, division president of APCA Rana Iqbal and others demanded the government revise pay scales of government workers and merge all ad-hoc reliefs in basic pay, give salaries to the workers across the country on a uniform rate, increase salaries in proportion with price hike, upgrade all technical and non-technical posts, increase medical and conveyance allowances by 100 per cent and abolish contract policy to confirm the services of all contract workers.

They warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would shut down entire system of the government and launch march towards Lahore and Islamabad. The participants of the demo brought out a rally after the demo which terminated at Chowk Kachehri.

SECTION 144: The home department has enforced section 144 of Pakistan Penal Code in and around the centres for intermediate examinations being conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

The section 144 came into force on April 18 and will continue to be enforced till April 28. During this time the section will remain enforced on 100 meter radius of the examination centres. The home department has imposed ban on entry of irrelevant persons, gathering of people, extending support to the candidates, carrying arms or firing and action will be taken against those violating this ban.

RAIDS ON QUACKS: A special team of district administration and health department launched on Thursday crackdown on quacks and sealed their five clinics besides arresting five persons.

The team was led by Secretary Drug Quality Control Board Ehsan Lothar which got registered cases against the quacks. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Drug Quality Control Board also took place during which the cases of sealed medical stores and quacks were reviewed. The board sent many cases to the drug court.

A spokesman of district government said on this occasion that strict action would be taken against those playing with the lives of people. He said that help was sought from Special Branch and other agencies to locate the outlets of quacks.