Islamabad - Australia’s Acting High Commissioner Brek Batley and Kashf Foundation’s Founder Roshaneh Zafar yesterday hosted a panel discussion on the successful completion of ‘Aakhri Station’ a mini-series, produced by Kashf Foundation and Khoosat Films with support from the Australian government.

The seven-episode series that went on-air from March 13 aims to generate discussion and addresses important social issues, including domestic violence and economic hardships faced by women.

Batley highlighted that empowering women and eliminating violence against the female gender is a top priority of the Australian government’s Foreign Policy White Paper that sets out the values, priorities, and interests of Australia’s international engagement over the next decade and beyond.

“Violence against women remains one of the key barriers to women’s empowerment and impacts negatively on economic growth. We have a comprehensive multi-year Ending Violence against Women program that provides support to survivors of gender-based violence in Pakistan. We’re strong advocates for the rights of women and the role of women in the political process,” Batley said.

He added: “Pakistan and Australia have just been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2018-2020 and we look forward to working with Pakistan in support of human rights for all of our citizens regardless of gender, globally.”

Roshaneh Zafar, Founder and Managing Director of Kashf Foundation, said Kashf Foundation had innovatively produced television campaigns that address and raise awareness on important social issues, stimulate dialogue and convey a message of hope and positivity among viewers.

“The story lines are based on real life incidences. We are committed to continue projecting heinous social issues in our future media campaigns until they are a matter of the past,” Roshaneh Zafar said.

The director Sarmad Khoosat, scriptwriter Amna Mufti and the cast of ‘Aakhri Station’ led the panel discussion.

“What I tried to achieve with this series was an honest, socially relevant, hard hitting story that provokes thought and brings these issues forward in the public discourse. I believe we were successful in accomplishing our goal through Aakhri Station,” said the director Sarmad Khoosat during the panel discussion.

“Writing Aakhri Station was a profoundly moving and emotional experience for me. These are not just seven stories but seven harsh realities that the society itself must face,” stated Amina Mufti, the writer of Aakhri Station.