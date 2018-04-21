Share:

For the longest time, the idea of border fencing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was opposed by Afghanistan. Time and again, the Afghans protested when Pakistan started iron fencing their own side of the border due to the influx of terrorists on Pakistani soil and lack of scrutiny from the Afghan officials. However over time the situation has considerably improved due to the cooperation from the Afghan side. Initially they had to be pushed to ensure documentation of people crossing the border from both sides, and allowing smaller batches to travel to ease the pressure on the immigration officers.

Overtime these measures have also improved the situation for Afghanistan. At the same time, this is also a reinforcement of the fact that we live in the 21st century modern states where the concept of borders is inherent to a nation. It is important to demarcate them and respect territorial integrity of a nation. Any individual wishing to visit another country needs proper documentation and must go through several security checkpoints to ensure that they are not involved in any criminal activity.

Till now both sides have been cooperating and working towards improvement border security. The only issue at hand is fence repairing, which Afghanistan recommends that the fence erected by Pakistan should only be fixed from their side and not from the Afghan side. However, since the fence is meant for security purposes, both countries should work to resolve the issue, otherwise months of effort will go to waste if this small gap is utilised by extremists.