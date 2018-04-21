Share:

KAMALIA: The Indian High Commission approved medical visa of Ahsan Khan, a Class-IX student, and three of his family members the other day. They had been waiting for at least a year for the approval of their medical visas for Ahsan's heart surgery in India. Mohsin Khan, Mohsin's father, received a call from Indian High Commission the other day and was told about the approval of visas.He was also apprised of the efforts of human rights activists for the approval of his son and other family member's visas.

Visas will be issued to them after completion of some necessary formalities. Mohsin Khan expressed gratitude to all members of Kamalia Press Club for conveying his voice to the authorities concerned.

Death anniversary

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The first death anniversary of renowned politician of UC Kala Shadian Chairman Jamshed Ali Tarar will be observed on April 21 (Saturday).

The ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Jamshed Ali Tarar will be held at Chak Abdullah. It is pertinent to mention here, that Jamshed Ali contributed a lot in local politics and always played vital role in serving people of his constituency.