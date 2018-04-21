Share:

PESHAWAR - Expressing satisfaction over progress on Bus Rapid Transit project, Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said that total expenditure on the system including purchase of buses, land, commercial plazas, drainage system, foot paths and expansion of roads had been made public.

The federal government only showed financial expenditure of metro projects with Punjab government concealed the total expenditures on its similar projects, Khattak said while chairing the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The chief minister said that in real terms, only Rs30 billion were being spent on the construction of BRT, however, other expenditures on the purchase of buses, land, commercial plazas, drainage system, footpaths and roads increased the total allocation of the project, he said.

The cabinet was informed that in the interest of public, few amendments had been made in the BRT project as flyovers at Tehkal, Gulbahar, Firdous Chowk and Airport had been included in the project. The cabinet was assured that all the debris from the construction sites would be removed and roads on both the sides of the BRT would be developed by April 30.

The cabinet was further informed that in order to redress the traffic problem on permanent basis, the 20-years plan was prepared in 2013 with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank, adding that 27-kilometer long road under the project was being completed with its designed approved by the ADB. The BRT is also part of the 20-year strategy designed to permanently resolve the traffic problems in the provincial metropolis, the cabinet was told.

The cabinet was told that Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) had Okayed the project with an estimated cost of Rs57 billion and had obtained clearance from Planning Commission as well.

However, Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved the project with a reduced cost of Rs49.346 billion in May 2017.

Khattak directed that Ring Road from Warsak to Hayatabad should be completed on fast track. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the completion of the BRT project.

The cabinet also approved Civil Procedure Code Amendment Bill-2018, after which time-barred cases could also be condoned. Before this amendment, cases were not maintainable after the passage of 90 days. The cabinet also approved the utilisation of profit to be earned from the power houses to be built on the reserved land for forests.

It is decided that 2 percent of the income would be spent on the development of forests and trout fish farms. The cabinet also approved Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 for reconstitution of Regional Transport Authority.