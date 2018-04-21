Share:

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed has proposed to develop Gilgit Baltistan as a joint tourism zone for people of Pakistan and China. Addressing a meeting of PCJCCI Thursday, he urged the government to form a concrete strategy on the development of tourism industry in Gilgit Baltistan through exploitation of the beautiful locations and abundant natural resources available in the region. –Staff Reporter

The meeting was also attended a number of the senior members of PCJCCI. Naveed proposed the idea of initiating and welcoming Chinese tourism to Pakistan especially in the region of Gilgit Baltistan as the area is not only loaded with immense beauty but also has so many healthy and useful resources. Staff Reporter