Islamabad - A motorcycle-riding lady constable of Islamabad police was crushed to death under the wheels of a Capital Development Authority tanker in sector G-10 on Wednesday night.

According to the police officials, Sameena Riaz, riding a motorcycle (GK-710), was going to the Police Lines when a CDA tanker (GK-710) hit her at the U-turn opposite of EOBI office on service road of sector G-10 in the limits of Ramana police station. Samina, in her 30s, died on the spot. There are very few women in the country who themselves drive motorcycle, Samina was one of them.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested six persons involved in dacoities as well as street crimes and also injuring a police constable through firing during a dacoity bid in Golra area, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, a police team rushed to sector G-13/4 near Kashmir Highway and raided at the hideout of dacoits there. The police team succeeded to arrest six persons and recovered two stolen motorbikes, a 30-bore pistol, one knife and other items from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike in various areas of Golra, Tarnol, Shams Colony, Secretariat and Sabzi Mandi police stations. They also admitted to having injured a citizen during a dacoity bid in the Golra area on August 11, 2017.

and also a police constable Muhammad Saleem through firing who reached the spot immediately.