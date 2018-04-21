Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-A gang of four dacoits held three families hostage for six hours and deprived them of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables at Chak Hafizwala on Thursday.

Bahawalnagar Saddr police remained least bothered to respond to the incident despite repeated calls.

According to villagers, four outlaws looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in Chak Hafizwala in many hits.

The outlaws looted cash and gold ornaments from the houses of Nawab Din, Faqir Gujjar and Rafiq Gujjar. They even snatched ear-rings from women.

Police were informed well in time but they did not reach the spot to arrest the dacoits who easily managed to flee away firing shots into the air.

Later, villagers staged a protest demonstration against the police indifference and demanded the Punjab chief minister take action against the negligent cops.

ARRESTED: B-Division police raided a brick-kiln at Tiba Faqir and recovered two child labourers on Thursday. The child labourers were identified as nine-year-old Asad and eleven-year-old Abdullah.

The police arrested brick-kiln owner Maqsood and registered a case against him under section 5/6 of Labour Act.