Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday constituted an “internet voting task force” for a third party evaluation and technical audit of software developed by the NADRA for voting for overseas Pakistanis.

The move comes after the Supreme Court issued directives to the ECP earlier this week to look at the possibility of facilitating the overseas Pakistanis for online voting.

The ECP spokesperson said that the task force will assess the automated system for eligible Pakistani voters living abroad having national identity cards and valid machine-readable Pakistani passports.

The chief executive of a Dubai-based IT company will be the convener of the task force, which includes six members from government and the private sectors. Its members include ECP DG law, the chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and representatives of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, NUST, LUMS and IBA Karachi.

The task force will submit its report along with the recommendations.