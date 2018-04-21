Share:

Rawalpindi - The Department of Economics organized two days workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research” at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), informed a spokesperson on Thursday.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Asad Zaman was the keynote speaker while Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the guest speaker. The seminar was also attended by faculty members and a large numbers of students.

Prof Dr Asad, while addressing, said that generally in quantitative analysis, the researcher tends to ignore the nature of the data and focuses on complex analysis without studying the data itself resulting in incorrect conclusion.

VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir thanked Prof Dr Asad Zaman for joining this workshop and appreciated the initiative of the Department of Economics for organizing this wonderful workshop and said that FJWU aims to promote the highest standards of academic excellence in teaching and research.

Coordinator of workshop and Chairperson of Economics department Dr Bushra Yasmin briefed the participants about the workshop and said that the workshop aims to orient the participants in understanding the processes and stages of quantitative research as well as to equip them with practical skills required to carry out analysis of quantitative datasets.

The workshop is designed to include illuminating lectures and presentations in philosophy of research as well as building an understanding of various stages of data analysis.

The instruction also includes techniques and training in descriptive and inferential analysis in both univariate and multivariate settings using a variety of specialized software’s.

Almost 50 interested students and faculty of multiple disciplines of FJWU attended the workshop which was divided into 4 sessions.

In the first session, Prof Dr Naheed Zia Khan gave a detailed lecture and covered the topics of philosophy of research, why human kind need to conduct research, history of Quantitative research, ontological and epistemological characteristics of quantitative research and variables behavioural characteristics.

In the second session Dr Faiza Azhar Khan talked about phases and stages of research process, data, data types, sources and data analysis in quantitative research and at the end question answers session was held which was helpful for students to resolves their problems or confusions.

At the end, VC Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented a souvenir to Prof Dr Asad Zaman.