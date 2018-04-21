Share:

KHAIRPUR - At least four people were burnt alive while 15 others were reported injured as the gas cylinder of a passenger van blasted near Khairpur Mirs here on Thursday.

According to the reports, the passenger van was heading towards Sehwan Sharif city in the province from Tando Masti Khan town when it caught fire suddenly following a huge cylinder blast .

The incident happened on the national highway in Khairpur, a city in the southern Sindh province. Following the incident, fire brigade teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

The massive fire caused the death of three persons on the spot, while another passenger succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. Rescue officials said that the incident happened due to poorly maintained vehicle.

Four people of same family including Majid Ali, 10, Perh, 8, Naimat Khatoon were burnt to death, while 15 others including Sumaila, Farhan Ali Matilo, Hooran, Israr, Zareena, Sapna, Shabana, Muhammad Essa, Tehamina, Azizan, Komal, Tahira, Abdul Samad, and others were injured. The dead and injured were rushed to Gambat Hospital.

GIMS Director Dr Rahim Bux told news man that injured passengers were being treated in the hospital. District Council Chairman Shaharyar Wasan, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ali Jagirani, and doctors of Civil Hospital Khairpur reached GIMS hospital Gambat and enquired after injured passengers.

The deputy commissioner directed the hospital administration to ensure complete treatment of patients.

The DC also ordered to probe the matter and submit report to him within 24 hours.