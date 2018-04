Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR:-Five suspects abducted a 16-year-old girl from her house at Mauza Amroka on Thursday.According to Macleod Ganj Road police, suspect Sheraz Ahmed along with four accomplices entered the house of Kaneez Bibi and abducted her daughter Nazia. The suspects also looted cash and other valuables including jewellery and cellphones. The police registered a case and launched investigation.