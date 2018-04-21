Share:

The 5th sitting of Gosha-e-Gayan was held at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday. Famous actor and writer Rashid Mehmood shared his views on human rights and highlighted his achievements in the field of acting. The session was attended by people from all walks of life, socialites, veteran actors and art critics. Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Atta Muhammad said: “Gosha-e-Gayan (corner of wisdom) is to create awareness concerning the human rights among masses. As Muslims when we talk about Islam, we believe that this is not just a religion but a comprehensive way to live life. “Islam taught us utmost about the human rights because, in Islam, more attention is given to the rights of people. This Corner of wisdom is all based on this most important part of our religion. Therefore, I invite you all to be part of this campaign and join us on this spiritual journey to learn the actual meaning of humanity from the perspective of a Muslim.”–Staff Reporter

Pakistan defeated terrorism: Rajwana

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana has said that Pakistan has overcome terrorism as it detested it in all its forms and manifestations. “Pakistan has made the highest number of sacrifices in the war against terrorism”, he said while talking to the foreign trainee-officers of the Pakistan Postal College, Islamabad during their visit of the Governor’s House Lahore here on Thursday. Director Pakistan Postal Service Khalid Awais Ranjha was also present during the meeting. The governor said Pakistan had eradicated terrorism from its soil through the collected efforts of the government, armed forces and law enforcement agencies. He also said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and desired cordial relations with all its neighbours. He said that the foreign investors now preferred to invest in Pakistan due to improved law and order situation especially in Karachi. He expressed the hope that the trainee officers would serve as Pakistan’s ambassadors in their respective countries after completion of their training. The governor said Pakistan Post was one of the world’s best postal services, at a time when the modern gadgets like the laptop, mobile phones and other inventions have adversely affected the postal services. –Staff Reporter

Minister visits hospitals

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir paid surprise visits to Government Samanabad Hospital and Government Mian Meer Hospital on Thursday. Chief Executive Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Muhammad Ali Amir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, CEO Health Dr Shahnaz, District Officer Health Dr Faisal, Dr Sallahuddin and Dr Shahbaz were also present. The minister visited emergency, OPD, gynae ward, dental section and paeds section. He also inspected stock of medicines in the store. He praised the efforts of CEO Health and PHFMC for making the hospitals patient friendly institutions. –Staff Reporter

No increase in tuition fee: PU

Terming demands of Islami Jamiat Talaba a pack of lies, the Punjab University spokesman has said that Punjab University administration has not increased tuition fee in the last 10 years and students were being provided maximum subsidies as compared to all other public and private sector universities in Pakistan. In a press statement, the spokesman said that all the demands of IJT were baseless since the administration had already provided facilities to the students. He said that there no issue of hostel allotment existed and all the students had been accommodated in the hostels on merit. –Staff Reporter

I-Voting system for expats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced ‘I-Voting Solution’ with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). The ECP sources said the task force was technically assessing the web-based automated system of the Internet Voting for eligible Pakistani voters living abroad. The sources said that national identity card for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and a valid machine-readable Pakistani passport was mandatory for them to cast the vote. The task force was to submit a report along with recommendations for the current system, they added. –APP