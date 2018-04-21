Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government has proposed to earmark Rs2.25 billion for ongoing and new schemes of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination under the Public Sector Development Programme for the next fiscal year 2018-19. The proposed allocation shows that the government has allocated Rs2b for ongoing projects and Rs205m for new schemes for the next fiscal year, according to documents approved by Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) on Wednesday.

The IPC ministry has recommended several new projects for the next financial year which included the construction of a boxing gymnasium at the PSB coaching centre Karachi, the construction of a boxing gymnasium at PSB coaching centre Quetta, the construction of a football ground in Chaman, promotion of sports talent and regaining pride, technical study of tourism master plan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Swat at a cost of Rs Rs205 million.

Whereas, the ongoing projects included construction of the National Sports City Narowal, the establishment of a bio-mechanical lab at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, holding of national games, laying of synthetic hockey turfs in Gilgit and Swat.

and the replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities: Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad, the strengthening of sports infrastructure and the construction of staff residential flats at PSB coaching centre in Karachi at a cost Rs2047 million.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN