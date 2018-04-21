Share:

­TOBA TEK SINGH-The District Health Authority paid the salaries of sanitary employees, nursing students and the benefits of deceased and retired employees worth Rs47.2 million after delay of one year and four months.

A District Health authority (DHA) official said that after Jan 2017, Punjab government had stopped the releasing of budget to the health department in the district due to unknown reason however after receiving the said budget money after delay of one year and four months, payments were cleared.

STAY ORDER: Senior civil judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik issued a stay order against laying of a water supply pipeline through the houses of some people of Chak 323 JB Trandi.

Plaintiff Asif had taken plea in his petition that to provide water supply for the outhouse of an influential man of the village, Public Health and Engineering Department's contractor was attempting to dismantle portions of some houses.

Meanwhile, a woman committed suicide under a train on Thursday. Deceased Naseem Bibi wife of Haji Aslam of Awami Basti was mentally upset after the suicide of her son and remained crying. She went out in the morning for walk but jumped before a running train.

As a result of fire, four animals burnt alive and 11 others and the farmer received serious burn injuries.on Thursday in Pirmahal Chak 757 GB.

The villagers said the fire broke out due to electric short-circuit in the den and all the 15 animals were trapped in the fire as a result four of them died instantly while 11 others and owner Akram were critically wounded. Villagers controlled the fire after hectic efforts.