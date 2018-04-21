Share:

­KAMALIA-Kamalia Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hafiz Najeeb directed medical superintendent of Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital to utilize all available resources for the provision of modern medical facilities to patients.

Chairing a meeting here, he stated that the government had released requisite funds for the provision of free medicines for patients at the hospital.

"So the medicines should be available in a substantial quantity at the hospital," he said. He urged the hospital management to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development work in the hospital. The meeting also approved the salaries of data entry operators, NCBMS entry operators and other employees.

Kamalia Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rahman, THQ Hospital MS Dr Amin, DDO Health Dr Kashif and health council members attended the meeting.

TWO HELD WITH DRUGS, LIQUOR

Patrolling police arrested a suspect identified as Afzal Bashir near Chak 730 G/B on a tip-off from police informer. The police recovered 1.3kg of hashish from his possession. A case had been registered against him at Kamalia Saddr police station.

On the other hand, Kamalia City police arrested a moonshiner identified as Bilal Haidar near Bosan Bagh and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession. The police registered a case against him and started investigation.