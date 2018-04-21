Share:



Stacy Lewis hits driver on the 10th hole during round one of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.



Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England watches her shot on the 14th hole during round one of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.



Jacqui Concolino hits out of a bunker on the 10th green during round one of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.



Lexi Thompson reacts to her tee shot on the 18th hole during round one of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.