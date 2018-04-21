Share:

Crackdown on quacks continues

Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 155 fake treatment centres of quacks on Thursday. According to details, the PHC teams visited 353 businesses, and closed down 155 centres. The teams, which are being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, have visited 14 districts, which included, Chiniot, Multan, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran. During the last three days, the PHC teams have sealed 279 businesses, and visited 863 centres. –Staff Reporter

17 nurses awarded certificates

Punjab Nursing Director General Kausar Parveen has stressed the need for continuing tradition of giving appreciation on exceptional performance. Addressing certification distribution ceremony at Neuro Unit 2 of Lahore General Hospital on Thursday, she appreciated government for providing training to selected nurses in Turkey. As many as 17 nurses were awarded certificates. Prof Khalid Mahmood, pioneer of DBS technique in Neurosurgry, especially participated in the ceremony. DG Nursing said that discipline was also a key for better healthcare delivery. She said that inquiry has been initiated against nurses found using mobile phones during duty time. She said that fourth badge of nurses has departed for Turkey for getting training. These nurses, she said, would work as master trainers in respective discipline. –Staff Reporter

­

CM okays 5pc job quota for minorities

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had approved five per cent quota for minorities in all kinds of jobs. He said scholarships would be given students from minority communities to encourage them to contribute to development of the country. He expressed these views while participating in a special event at DC Complex Sargodha to distribute scholarships among brilliant minority students. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Asif Iqbal, President Minority Wing, Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Chaudhry Mushtaq Gul, DEO Scandy Riaz Ahmed Cheema, DO Elementary Qazi Muhammad Ayub, Director information Sharafat Hussain, minority councilors and large number of minorities students were present there. The financial assistance cheques worth over Rs 19 lakh were distributed among 68 Christian community’s brilliant students of Matric, inter and professional belonging to Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts. The minister congratulated the scholarships holders and said the chief minister Punjab had allocated million of rupees for providing educational scholarships to talented students of minorities during the current year of 2016-17.

Crackdown on wrong parking begins

The City Traffic Police has decided to launch a crackdown on wrong parking. According to the press release issued here Thursday, Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Rai Ijaz Ahmad has ordered his team to take stern action against the motorists involved in wrong parking that leaves other people in trouble. He also made an appeal to motorists to abide by the traffic laws. Meanwhile, PHP DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited under-construction site of PHP Provincial Police Lines in Jia Bagga, APP reported. He was accompanied by DSP/PHP Buildings Naveeda Hameed and DSP/PHP Lahore Tahir Iqbal Warraich. Representatives of Building Department SDO Miss Saba Rana, Sub-Engineer Fazal Mahmood and contractor Zahoor Ahmad briefed the DIG about construction work. The DIG appreciated their pace of work. He especially appreciated the efforts of DSP/Buildings Naveeda Hameed for her good monitoring of the construction work. The DIG also planted a plant under tree plantation campaign at patrolling post Jia Bagga.–APP

Qul

Rasm-e-Qul Rasm-e-Qul of sister of renowned educationist Ghulam Serwer Qureshi will be held on Saturday April 21, 2018 at 9:00 am at 197-A, New Chauburji Park Lahore.